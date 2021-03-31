Abhay Deol Introduces Rajveer Deol, Says, 'My Little Nephew Is All Grown Up'

Newcomer Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, is set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya’s home production, the makers announced on Wednesday. Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle and introduced his 'little nephew'.

He wrote, "My little nephew is all grown up! Taking his 1st big steps towards acting..." [sic] The film, a coming-of-age love story, will also mark the debut of Avnish S Barjatya, Suraj Barjatya's son, as a writer and director. It will be Rajshri production's 59th film. READ | 'Karbhari Laybhari' written update Dec 8: Kanchan doubts Rajveer's involvement with Ankush

While many welcomed Rajveer in the industry, Abhay also received some backlash in his comments section for endorsing nepotism. Back in 2020, Abhay had penned a long note on nepotism and had said, "Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration".

Abhay Deol made his Bollywood debut under Dharmendra’s Vijayta Films in the 2005 Imtiaz Ali film Socha Na Tha.

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like Mughal-e-Azam and Tumhari Amrita.

Avnish said he decided to cast Rajveer as the newcomer is hard-working and has charisma about him. “The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film,” Avnish said in a statement here.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.

Abhay Deol's note on Nepotism

Abhay Deol in his note suggested that dialogue for equal opportunity should take place in order for change to take place. He wrote, "Talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in his or her medium. As we have learnt over the past few weeks, there are several ways in which an artist is either uplifted to success or beaten down to failure. I’m glad more actors are coming out today and speaking of their experiences. I’ve been vocal about mine for years now, but as a lone voice, I could only do so much. It’s easy to smear one artist for speaking out, and I have been at the receiving end from time to time. But as a group, a collective, that becomes difficult. Maybe now is our watershed moment."

(With PTI inputs)

