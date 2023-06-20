Abhay Deol, Neha Dhupia Starrer Ek Chalis Ki Last Local To Have A Sequel Soon?

Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia co-starred in the 2007 comedy thriller film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Their recent social media interaction has hinted at a possible sequel of the film. The Raanjhana actor shared a picture from Karan Deol’s wedding on which Neha dropped a comment.

What sparked the rumours?

Recently Abhay Deol shared a picture of himself dancing in the baraat of his nephew Karan Deol. Neha Dhupia’s comment on the photo sparked the rumour of the duo reuniting for the sequel of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. As soon as the Raanjhana actor posted the pictures, Neha commented, “The most I have seen u dance after ek chalis 😂”.

(Neha Dhupia's comment on Abhay Deol's post is going viral. | Image: Abhay Deol/Instagram)

Neha’s comment did not go unnoticed by her former co-star. Abhay agreed with the comment and also mentioned that they should make part 2 of the film. To this, Neha Dhupia gave her stamp of approval by writing, “why not.”

Who’s saying what

As soon as the actress dropped her comment, netizens speculated about the making of the sequel of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Fans of the movie got excited at the prospect of the lead pair reuniting for another film. A comment on the post read, “I was listening to the song laree chootee today. Saw you both in that.”

Meanwhile…

Abhay Deol attended the wedding festivities of his nephew Karan Deol which concluded on June 18. The actor dressed up in an Indian traditional outfit to attend the wedding ceremony. He also shook a leg on his song Gal Mithi Mithi Bol at the couple’s sangeet ceremony.

(Abhay Deol pose at the wedding of his nephew, Karan Deol. | Abhay Deol/Instagram)

For the main ceremony, the Aisha actor donned an all-white look. His indo-western outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. He accessorised his look with a signature neckpiece and red turban.