Abhay Deol Receives Sweet Birthday Message From Sister Esha, Check Here

Abhay Deol, who turns a year older on March 15, received a rather sweet birthday greeting from younger sister and actor Esha Deol. The Dhoom actor has a sweet message for Abhay which she shared on her Instagram, with a photo of the two during lunch. Let's see what the message was all about.

Abhay Deol's birthday greeting from Esha Deol

Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her brother Abhay on his birthday. She shared a picture of herself with Abhay from one of their lunchtime outings. Esha is dressed in a blue T-Shirt, denim shorts and orange round-rimmed glasses.

Abhay is seen in a plain maroon T-shirt and classic black sunglasses. The brother-sister duo is mimicking the handgun gesture at each other. The table is laden with food and beverages. The picture, along with the caption is giving major sibling goals vibes.

She added a cute caption to the post. Esha called her brother 'sunshine in my pocket'. She added a few emojis to the post along with hashtags like '#mondaymotivation'. The brother-sister duo is close to each other and is often seen together at family outings. Abhay is fond of his niece and shares funny pictures with the toddler on his Instagram as well.

Abhay and Esha on the big screen

On a professional front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Hotstar special 1962: The War in the Hills alongside Sumeet Vyas. He was also seen in What Are The Odds, where he was also the co-producer. Abhay made his Tamil debut with the film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai. He will be next seen in Jungle Cry and Junction. Abhay Deol's sister Esha Deol was last seen in 2019 in her comeback short film Cakewalk. She is known for her films like Dhoom, Dus, Pyare Mohan, among others. After her marriage to Bharat Takhtani, Esha was seen quite less in the films, but she now is gearing up for her future projects. Other than the films, Esha Deol is also the author of the book Amma Mia!. Abhay Deol is also the owner of Forbidden Films, a production house that he launched in 2016.