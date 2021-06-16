Abhay Deol Returns To Social Media; Apologises To His Fans For Taking A 'digital Detox'

After almost a month of radio silence on the internet, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol returned to social media with a throwback picture. The actor took some time off the social media app, as he called it 'digital detox', where he would share his opinions on the issues prominent in the industry. Check out Abhay Deol's latest Instagram post and the fans' response to his return.

Abhay Deol apologised to fans for his 'digital detox'

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share his throwback picture to announce his return. He apologised to his fans for not being active on Instagram as he needed time off the application. He also asked his followers if they ever experience a similar situation. He wrote, 'Sorry for not being on here for some time now. Needed a digital detox! Anyone else go through that need from time to time?'.

Netizens' reaction to Abhay Deol's latest Instagram post

Fans of the actor were quick to reply under the post complimenting the picture. Many fans shared Abhay Deol's sentiments on needing a detox from the media and internet and shared their own experiences with the situation. Another fan commented that it was an important thing to do while another fan was glad to see the actor back on the app.

Pic Credit: Abhay Deol IG

A look at Abhay Deol's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 700k followers, the actor uses the platform to voice out his opinions on the issues that concern the cinema industry in the country. The actor, who is an advisory member of the Bandra Film festival, often takes to his Instagram to critique several indie movies and holds interviews with up-and-coming directors and artists of the industry. In his recent posts, the actor took a walk down the memory lane as he shared a snippet from his hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

More on Abhay Deol movies

Marking his debut in 2005 in Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha, the actor appeared in several critically acclaimed movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, and Aisha. The actor made a place for himself among the most talented actors in the industry after appearing in many independent movies such as Road, Movie, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Shanghai.

IMAGE- ABHAY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

