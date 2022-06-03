Abhay Deol Says He's Proud To Present 'wonderful Story' Of Children In 'Jungle Cry'

After overcoming several hurdles and adversities, will a coach be able to lead his team of misfits to victory? With an unconventional, yet extraordinary story - Lionsgate Play brings to its viewers, Jungle Cry, a film that chronicles the unheard journey of underprivileged children winning the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup. Starring Abhay Deol, the film is set to release on Lionsgate Play on 3rd June 2022.

Helmed by Sagar Ballary, this riveting sports drama is based on the real-life story of Indian rugby coach Rudraksh Jena of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), who guided a team of 12 rural Odisha boys to a historic victory in the Junior Rugby World Cup in England in 2007. Backed by Bollywood Hollywood Productions by Prashant Shah, this story about outsiders is headlined by Abhay Deol as the Indian coach of the team and debutant Emily Shah as the Physiotherapist. Joining them is a stellar cast, including Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones, in supporting roles.

The film has won accolades at various film festivals such as Cannes World Film Festival 2021, Wales International Film Festival 2021, London Independent Film Awards 2021, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards 2021 and was also awarded as the Best Film - Jury Award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2021 among many other prestigious awards.

Abhay Deol on being a part of Jungle Cry

Abhay Deol who is in constant awe of the children who won the world cup and coaches who never gave up on their training said, “In this land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. I hope to have honoured their dedication and commitment to Rugby and the country with this incredible film that defines nothing is impossible. I am so proud to have had a chance to work with these children and coaches and to present their wonderful story to the audience. I hope they get inspired and enjoy it as much as we have. Please do watch Jungle Cry streaming on Lionsgate Play from June 3rd onwards”

Emily Shah said, “I am incredibly proud and honoured to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of the children from Odisha & their remarkable achievement at the Junior Rugby World Championship in the UK. I am elated that this film and their story is receiving the recognition that it deserves, especially in a country where Cricket is king. Jungle Cry is truly an inspiring underdog story that promotes education & sports to children across the world, regardless of their social status. We are thrilled to release it to the Indian audience on June 3rd.”

The film which already had its world premiere will also feature a cameo by sports personalities including Nigel Owens, Phils Bennett, and Colins Charvis, the former captain of Wales.

