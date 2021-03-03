Abhay Deol Says 'Play With The Light' With Shirtless Pic; Fans Say 'Hotness'

On March 2, 2021, Abhay Deol took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring himself. In the selfie picture, one can see him standing shirtless with an intense look. He is posing near the window, enjoying the sunshine coming through the panes. Sharing the picture, Abhay asked his fans and followers to 'play with the light’ that shines upon them and further called himself a 'bedhead'.

Abhay Deol calls himself 'Bedhead'

Also read: Abhay Deol Joins Advisory Board Of Bandra Film Festival

Flaunting his beard, Abhay captioned the post as, “Play with the light shining down upon you”. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Why so hot?” with a smiling face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Hairy deol” with several red hearts. A user commented, “This light is effing guiding you home” with a starry-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Oh the heart melt yet again” with a black heart.

Also read: Abhay Deol To Team Up With Mahesh Manjrekar And Mahie Gill 12 Years Post 'Dev D'

Abhay Deol is an avid Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his personal and professional life. On February 25, 2021, the actor shared a poster from his recently released war drama web series on Disney+ Hotstar. In the caption, he wrote, “All fans report for the live session! We repeat, all fans report for the live session. Because we are going Live on 25th of Feb, 8PM on the Disney+ Hotstar App, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube. Mark your calendars and send in your questions for us!”.

Bobby Deol, Monica Dogra, and several other celebs praised the actor and dropped a string of emojis. Many of his fans, too, dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Amazing webseries” with a pair of clapping hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “waiting sir” with several fire emojis. A netizen commented, “Just finished watching it… too good…” with a pair of clapping hands emoticon. Another netizen commented, “Nice Work Sir” with several red hearts and clapping hands emoji.

Also read: Abhay Deol Depicts His Experiments With Painting Inspired By An Old Burlesque Poster

Premiered on February 26, 2021, the war drama is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Alongside Abhay Deol, the web series also features Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Rohan Gandotra and others. The series has garnered massive appreciation from the critics as well as its viewers.

A peek into Abhay Deol's photos

Furthermore, the list of popular Abhay Deol's movies includes Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Dev.D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ranjhana, Chakravyuh, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many others. He co-produced What Are The Odds and appeared as Valmik in the film. He will next be seen in Bounty Hunter.

Image Source: Abhay Deol's Instagram

Also read: Abhay Deol On Jingoism In Films: 'It's Easy To Be Provocative By Being Nationalistic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.