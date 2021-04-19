Abhay Deol Shares Throwback Clip From 'Dev.D', Calls His Character 'anti Hero'

Actor Abhay Deol recently shared a throwback video from his popular Bollywood flick, Dev.D. On Apr 19, the star took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of the scene, wherein his character Dev gets drunk and starts hallucinating in a bar in the song, Pardesi. As seen in Abhay Deol's Instagram caption, the actor called his character an 'anti hero'. Sharing the throwback clip from Dev.D, Abhay said, "Just one of them days, don’t take it personal". Watch Abhay Deol's clip from Dev.D.

Abhay Deol shares a throwback clip from Dev.D

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Abhay Deol commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "One of the best movies to come out of the Indian subcontinent", while another added, "dev d was so ahead of its time". A fan comment read as "You have been such a fine actor I wish to see u more", while another added, "This is one the best cinematic scenes to have come out of Bollywood. The entire music video was lit". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Abhay Deol in Dev.D played the led role of Devendra Singh Dev Dhillon. The 2009 black comedy flick was penned and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is a modern-day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas. Apart from Abhay Deol, the film also stars Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parakh Madan, among many others. Set in Punjab and Delhi, the film was praised by the media, critics and public.

A peek into upcoming Abhay Deol's films

Abhay Deol was last seen in Netflix's film, What Are the Odds. He also served as the producer of the film. Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, the film starred Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra. It follows the story of two teenagers who become friends after a series of quirky and odd events.

Abhay Deol has two films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Bounty Hunter. Abhay is also a part of the cast ensemble of Tamil film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. Helmed by Rathindran R. Prasad, it stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Abhay Deol, Aishwarya Rajesh, Guru Somasundaram and Greg Burridge in the lead roles.

