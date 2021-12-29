Abhay Deol Shaves His Head; Recalls Being Called 'Captain Spock' During Childhood

Abhay Deol is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. In a recent update, Abhay has shaved his head. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement. With this, Deol has also penned a note mentioning his childhood days when he was teased as a kid for having ears like Captain Spock.

Abhay Deol shaves his head

Giving a glimpse to his fans and followers, the 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture. In the photo, the actor could be seen flaunting his shaved head, stating that in his childhood, he thought that he was actually born on the planet Vulcan.

Abhay captioned the picture, "I was teased as a kid for having ears like Captain Spock. My family said it was because I was pulled by them often for being naughty. I believe it’s because I was actually born on the planet Vulcan."

Abhay to star in Velle

After being away from the big screen for quite a while, the Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor will be seen in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. The film is all the more special as it will be the actor's first film with his nephew, Karan Deol who will be seen in the lead role opposite Anya Singh. The first trailer of the movie was much appreciated by netizens. Later, the second trailer was also released by the makers. The comments section was filled with compliments for Abhay's performance in the film. The new trailer shows Abhay Deol's character narrating this story to Mouni Roy with the tagline 'A story in a story'. The clip further traces the nerve-wracking action that unfolds between Abhay and Karan's characters with Mouni being injured and Anya Singh still kidnapped.

A brief about Velle

Velle is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. Directed by Deven Munjaj, the film will be released on December 10 in theatres. Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol also appreciated his grandson Karan Deol's performance in the trailer. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra posted a picture of Karan and wrote, "Karan, Good luck to you, your co-Stars and the whole unit of VELLE God willing it’s a WIN - .WIN all our fan-friends are praying for us."

Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol