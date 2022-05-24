Abhay Deol Weighs In On North-South Debate; 'Bollywood Can Be Considered Regional Too'

While the South vs North debate has become a talking point, actor Abhay Deol believes that Bollywood cinema is a ‘part’ of Indian cinema, just like Bengali and Tamil cinema. There has been clamour regarding North films vs South films and recently it got intensified with the Twitter rift between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa over Hindi being the 'national language' and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

Abhay Deol opens up on North-South debate

Opening up about the ongoing North-South debate, Abhay Deol, who will be next seen in Jungle Cry, termed Bollywood as regional. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay said that the South Indian film industry has always existed and has always had its audience, adding that if one is from the North and watching news related to that, then he is not watching news related outside it.

"You’re ignorant of that existence, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, similarly, someone from the South might not watch Hindi cinema, and is ignorant of the Hindi stars," he said.

'There's a lot of mish-mash happening...': Abhay Deol

Abhay went on to say that South and North have always co-existed, adding, "Now we’re embracing a larger Indian identity than just the regional belt — and Bollywood could be considered regional too, as it appeals to the Hindi belt." Continuing his part, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said that there is a bit of mishmash happening because "you realise oh ‘Baahubali looks great’, or ‘this actor looks interesting, let’s take him in a different language movie’ and vice-versa."

Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar on North-South debate

Not only Abhay, but many prominent actors have spoken about the ongoing North-South debate and recently, Kamal Haasan, who is a part of the Indian delegation for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, opened up about the same. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Haasan, who is set to make a comeback in the film industry with Vikram, said he always looked at himself as an Indian and his terrain was the whole country. He further added, "I know the phenomenal talent that is there in the north as well as in the south. I just hope it doesn’t see-saw like this and we continuously produce films from all over India so that they can go global."

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is all set for the release of one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, Prithviraj, had said, "I hope every film works, it is important for the Hindi film industry. But I don’t understand these terms like Pan India."

