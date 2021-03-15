Abhay Deol's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Prolific Art-house Actor?

Quick links:
Abhay Deol has turned all of 45 years old today. The Dev D actor, ever since his big-screen debut, has gone on to star in a series of relatively lesser-known but critically-acclaimed movies such as Ayesha, Chopsticks and One By Two, to name a few. In order to celebrate the life and career of one of the prolific and vocal actors that is a part of the Indian film fraternity, a quiz based on Abhay Deol's films and Abhay Deol's family, amongst other pieces of trivia regarding him, has been curated. One can take Abhay Deol's birthday quiz below and find out how well do you know the actor.
a) Casper
b) Ghostbusters 3
c) Nanu Ki Jaanu
d) Abhay Deol hasn't worked in a movie like that yet
a) Dev D
b) Socha Na Thaa
c) The Equilizer
d) Welcome To New York
a) Pisces
b) Libra
c) Virgo
d) Cancer
a) Mumbai
b) Bangalore
c) Ahemdabad
d) None of the above
a) Between 5-10 Million USD
b) Between 10-15 Million USD
c) Between 15-20 Million USD
d) No information regarding his net worth is available
a) Bliss Point Entertainment
b) Running Happy Pictures
c) Sunshine Point Films
d) He is an actor who is only interested in the acting side of things
a) Michael B Jordan
b) Liam Neeson
c) Brendan Fraser
d) Once again, he is only an actor who is interested in acting
a) Sunny Deol
b) Bobby Deol
c) Dharmendra
d) All of the above Deols are related to him
a) Hate That I Love You
b) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara
c) Dev D
d) Aisha
10) Abhay Deol made headlines for calling out celebrities who endorsed a specific kind of product back in the day. What kind of product was that?
a) Fairness Creams
b) Aerated Drinks
c) Spanx made for dogs
d) Deos
a) Abhay Deol Sr.
b) Ajit Singh Deol
c) Arun Bhattacharya Deol
d) Arjun Singh Dhillon
a) Manorama Six Feet Under
b) Nanu Ki Jaanu
c) Malamaal Weekly
d) Oye Lucky Lucky Oye
a) Painting
b) Philosophy
c) Journalism
d) All Of The Above
14) Which song from the following list of musical numbers has a portion crooned by Abhay Deol?
a) Oh Pardesi
b) Senorita
c) Kar Har Maidaan Fateh
d) Ek Main Aur Ek Tu
a) Nanu Ki Jaanu
b) Oye Lucky Lucky Oye
c) Dev D
d) None of the above
(Disclaimer: The above information regarding Abhay Deol's Net Worth has been sourced from a different portal. The site does not guarantee the accuracy of the same)
