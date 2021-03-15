Abhay Deol's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Prolific Art-house Actor?

Abhay Deol has turned all of 45 years old today. The Dev D actor, ever since his big-screen debut, has gone on to star in a series of relatively lesser-known but critically-acclaimed movies such as Ayesha, Chopsticks and One By Two, to name a few. In order to celebrate the life and career of one of the prolific and vocal actors that is a part of the Indian film fraternity, a quiz based on Abhay Deol's films and Abhay Deol's family, amongst other pieces of trivia regarding him, has been curated. One can take Abhay Deol's birthday quiz below and find out how well do you know the actor.

Abhay Deol's birthday quiz:

1) One of Abhay Deol's films sees him forging an unusual bond with a supernatural entity. What is the name of that film?

a) Casper

b) Ghostbusters 3

c) Nanu Ki Jaanu

d) Abhay Deol hasn't worked in a movie like that yet

2) Which one from the following list of films is considered to be Abhay Deol's debut film?

a) Dev D

b) Socha Na Thaa

c) The Equilizer

d) Welcome To New York

3) What is Abhay Deol's star sign?

a) Pisces

b) Libra

c) Virgo

d) Cancer

4) What is Abhay Deol's city of birth?

a) Mumbai

b) Bangalore

c) Ahemdabad

d) None of the above

5) What is Abhay Deol's net worth estimated to be?

a) Between 5-10 Million USD

b) Between 10-15 Million USD

c) Between 15-20 Million USD

d) No information regarding his net worth is available

6) Apart from being an actor, Abhay Deol is a producer too. What is the name of his production house?

a) Bliss Point Entertainment

b) Running Happy Pictures

c) Sunshine Point Films

d) He is an actor who is only interested in the acting side of things

7) Who was the lead actor in his production venture titled "Line Of Descent"?

a) Michael B Jordan

b) Liam Neeson

c) Brendan Fraser

d) Once again, he is only an actor who is interested in acting

8) Which one from the following list of Deols isn't related to Abhay?

a) Sunny Deol

b) Bobby Deol

c) Dharmendra

d) All of the above Deols are related to him

9) The idea of which one from the following list of films essentially came out of Abhay Deol's brain?

a) Hate That I Love You

b) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

c) Dev D

d) Aisha

10) Abhay Deol made headlines for calling out celebrities who endorsed a specific kind of product back in the day. What kind of product was that?

a) Fairness Creams

b) Aerated Drinks

c) Spanx made for dogs

d) Deos

11) What is the name of Abhay Deol's father?

a) Abhay Deol Sr.

b) Ajit Singh Deol

c) Arun Bhattacharya Deol

d) Arjun Singh Dhillon

12) Which one from the following list of Abhay Deol's films sees him sharing screen space with Gul Panag?

a) Manorama Six Feet Under

b) Nanu Ki Jaanu

c) Malamaal Weekly

d) Oye Lucky Lucky Oye

13) Which one from the following list of professions was Abhay Deol thinking about before he finally settled on acting?

a) Painting

b) Philosophy

c) Journalism

d) All Of The Above

14) Which song from the following list of musical numbers has a portion crooned by Abhay Deol?

a) Oh Pardesi

b) Senorita

c) Kar Har Maidaan Fateh

d) Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

15) Which one from the following list of Abhay Deol's films is based on the message of road safety

a) Nanu Ki Jaanu

b) Oye Lucky Lucky Oye

c) Dev D

d) None of the above

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding Abhay Deol's Net Worth has been sourced from a different portal. The site does not guarantee the accuracy of the same)

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-a, 5-c, 6-a, 7-c,8-d,9-c,10-a,11-b,12-a,13-d,14-b,15-a