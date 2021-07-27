Abhay Deol's Upcoming Disney Film 'Spin' To Release In India On This Date, Check Details

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who recently announced being a part of the Disney movie Spin revealed its release date in India. While Spin will premiere on August 13 in the United States, Indian audiences can watch the film starting August 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The upcoming film Spin is the story of an Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, played by Avantika Vandanapu, who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes. Abhay plays Rhea’s father Arvind Kumar in the Manjari Makijany directorial.

Abhay Deol announces Spin release date in India

While sharing the trailer of Spin last month, Abhay Deol penned a note about how the Disney film is a ‘departure’ from the edgy, alternative narratives that he is known for. “I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo and catering to a much younger audience (sic),” he wrote. Calling it a gem of a movie, Abhay Deol added that Spin “will leave you smiling and feeling good.” Spin will premiere on Disney International HD in the US and Disney Plus Hotstar on August 15 in India.

The official Instagram page of Disney+ Hotsra shared the good news with a video. “We know you guys want to go out for a spin but how about we bring Spin to you? #Spin premieres on August 15,” they wrote. The actor earlier mentioned the film will be available to only the US audiences, on Disney Channel from August 13. Spin is Disney Channel’s first original film to star an Indian-American. The film casts Avantika Vandanapu, an American actress of Indian origin who's playing Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of deejaying. Abhay Deol essays the character of Rhea’s father named Arvind Kumar. The upcoming film is helmed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart, and Michela Luci are also among the other star cast who will be seen playing key roles.

