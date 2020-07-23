Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Tests Positive For COVID, Singer Says It’s ‘extremely Common'

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently confirmed that his son has tested positive for Covid-19. Abhijeet Bhattacharya told a media portal that his son Dhruv Bhattacharya had been home quarantined. Further Abhijeet also felt that it was common for people to get infected with the Covid-19 virus at this point in time. As per reports, Abhijeet’s son was planning to travel in the near future. Hence, in order to be safe, Dhruv’s family decided to get him tested for the virus. Further, Dhruv Bhattacharya’s family put him under home-quarantine as soon as they received the test results. According to the media portal, Dhruv Bhattacharya is asymptomatic.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s location:

Abhijeet Bhattacharya stays with his family in Mumbai. However, as of late, the singer had been in Kolkata. Abhijeet is reportedly shooting for the television show, Super Singer. Further, the famous Bollywood singer Shaan is also accompanying Abhijeet on the shoot of Super Singer. A technical team from Mumbai is also present at the shoot location with Shaan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. As per reports, the entire cast and crew of Super Singer are abiding by the Covid-19 safety norms. While they have all tested negative for the Covid-19 virus, they are still completing the quarantine period. The shooting of the show is set to resume after they all complete the 14-day quarantine period.

Celebrities who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus:

The Bachchan family:

On July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Further, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan were home-quarantined initially, they were later shifted to Nanvati hospital amidst health concerns. On the other hand, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative for Coronavirus.

As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have also tested negative. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s health is currently stable and he maybe soon discharged from the Nanvati hospital with his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Some of the other celebrities who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus include the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan and the Ishqbaaz actress, Shrenu Parikh.

