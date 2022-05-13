Last Updated:

Abhimanyu Dassani 'adds New Dimension To Action' In First Motion Poster Of 'Nikamma'

Here’s presenting the first motion poster of action entertainer ‘Nikamma’, which sees Abhimanyu Dassani performing new stylised action.

Written By
Digital Desk
nikamma

Image: PR


First motion poster of action entertainer ‘Nikamma’, which sees Abhimanyu performing new stylised action. Touted to be an action entertainer like no other, Abhimanyu is expected to add a new dimension to action through this film. 

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, a director who has aced this genre, will also be bringing Shilpa Shetty back on the silver screen after 14 years in a dynamic role. The singing sensation Shirley Sethia, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, will be paired opposite Abhimanyu, giving the audience a fresh Jodi to look out for! Looks like the team is going to leave no stone unturned to give its audience a wholesome entertainer! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

The much-anticipated trailer of the film is all set to launch on 17th May. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sabbir Khan Films and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: PR

READ | Abhimanyu Dassani bulks up for new 'Nikamma' song alongside Shirley Setia
READ | Abhimanyu Dassani on people 'proud' of victorious athletes: "You don't have the right"
READ | Abhimanyu Dassani shares a glimpse into his hardcore Martial arts training; WATCH
READ | Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' gets a release date
READ | ‘Aankh Micholi’: Makers of Mrunal Thakur & Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer reveal release date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND