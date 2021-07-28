Abhimanyu Dassani On People 'proud' Of Victorious Athletes: "You Don't Have The Right"

When Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, a common word used to describe the nation and its citizens' feeling was of being 'proud.' Abhimanyu Dassani, son of Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, felt there was nothing to be proud of about the victorious athletes' achievement. The actor stated the feeling of being proud was only for the achievements of someone's close ones, and one had to be a 'real fan' to be able to achieve this right.

Abhimanyu Dassani's take on sports lovers being proud for athlete's wins

Abhimanyu took to Twitter with a message for the 'bandwagon clout chasing sports fans' and wrote that they had 'come out of their holes' to express their pride about athletes winning.

To all the bandwagon clout chasing sports fans that come out of their holes to be "proud" of athletes when they win.

Here is the meaning of proud. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 27, 2021

The youngster then explained the meaning of 'proud' as 'feeling deep pleasure or satisfaction as a result of one's own achievements, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one is CLOSELY associated.'

feeling deep pleasure or satisfaction as a result of one's own achievements, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one is CLOSELY associated. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 27, 2021

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star then wrote that a person did not have the right to be proud of the winning athletes if they did not cheer for them when they were 'grinding blood sweat and tears' on the fields or in their gyms. He wrote that one could be happy for them, but had to invest directly or indirectly into their journeys to earn the right to be 'real fan.'

If you werent cheering for them when they were grinding blood sweat and tears on their fields or in their gyms You dont have the right to be proud of them, you can be happy for them. Start investing directly/indirectly into thier journeys to earn that right.

Be a real fan. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 27, 2021

Bollywood on Olympics

Many celebrities from the film industry have been expressing their take on the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Several of them had conveyed their good wishes to the athletes when the Indian contingent had set out for the tournament during the opening ceremony.

And the celeb feeds were flooded with congratulatory messages for Mirabai Chanu's silver medal victory in the 49-kg weightlifting category. Some have also shared posts for athletes, who are still in contention to bring medals for the nation.

Some of them even erred in these posts. This includes Alia Bhatt wishing the Indian contingent with an old picture of the Indian team at the Olympics, Tisca Chopra tweeting an incorrect image of Mirabai Chanu and Milind Soman mistaking Priya Malik's gold medal from a World Championship to be from the Olympics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.