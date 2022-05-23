Abhimanyu Dassani Reveals He Drew Inspiration From Govinda Films To Prepare For 'Nikamma'

Touted as one of the biggest masala entertainers of the year, Abhimanyu Dassani's Nikamma has created a significant buzz amongst the audience for its entertainment quotient. Packaged with action, romance, comedy and drama, Abhimanyu Dassani encompasses all elements for the ideal massy hero, a space which was ruled by Govinda in the 80s and 90s.

Preparing for his role, Abhimanyu Dassani reportedly re-watched a lot of Govinda films to get into the skin of his character.

Recently, at the trailer launch of Nikamma, Abhimanyu revealed that his preparation for the role included watching Govinda's films to immaculate the mannerisms and style of his character.

"The genre of this film is so different from the other genres that I've done. I definitely needed a lot of workshops with Sabbir sir, to cater to this character. I watched a lot of commercial cinema, I really enjoyed re-watching a lot of Govinda sir's films. He's supremely talented and I enjoyed my afternoons, re-watching his films," Abhimanyu said.

Driven by Abhimanyu Dassani's character Adi, Nikamma reveals the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into a responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, Nikamma is helmed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on 3rd June.

Having made his debut with the critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu is known to deliver unconventional performances through his interesting choice of characters. Last year with his digital debut Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the young actor impressed the audience with his lovable and simple performance, winning hearts as well as awards across quarters.

With an interesting lineup including the family comedy entertainer 'Aankh Micholi', Abhimanyu Dassani is carving his path to stardom with one project at a time!

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ABHIMANYUD)