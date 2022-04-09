Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan Share Special Posts For Mom Jaya Bachchan On Her 74th Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan, as he does every year, made sure to post a beautiful picture with his mother on her birthday. On the occasion of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s birthday on April 9, actor Abhishek Bachchan posted an unseen picture of her on his social media as a sweet gesture. The 'Dasvi' actor posted unseen pictures of his mother Jaya Bachchan and a heart emoji with the caption that read, “Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you.."

In the black and white photo, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor looks stunning with her hair open which she styled with a rose. Have a look at the post here:

As soon as Abhishek posted the post on Instagram, Jaya Bacchan was swamped with birthday greetings. A lot of Bollywood celebrities and fans wished the actor on her 74th Birthday. Actor Bobby Deol commented, “Happy happy birthday Aunty,” followed by an array of smiling faces with open hand emojis. Actor Chitraganda also wished the actor by writing Happy Birthday on the post. Veteran actor Neena Gupta too commented on the actor's post and wrote, “Happy Birthday Jaya.” Other Bollywood celebrities to wish the actor by commenting on Abhishek’s post were Athiya Shetty, Rohit Bose Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, and Zoya Akhtar and many more.

Sister Shweta Bachchan too commented on Abhishek’s post and wrote, “Love it.”

Daughter Shweta Bachchan joins the fleet, posts unseen photos on her mother

After Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother on her birthday, daughter Shweta Bachchan also took to her Instagram to give her best wishes on her mother’s 74th birthday. She also shared an unseen photo of the actor from her young days.

She posted a rare picture of the actor from her NCC days and wrote, ”Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made the best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour.” The 'SilSila' actor was seen smiling and proudly posing in an NCC outfit with a Cup in her left hand in the photo.

Jaya started her career at 15

Jaya Bachchan was born on 9 April 1948 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She began her acting career at the age of 15. Jaya appeared as a supporting actress in Satyajit Ray's Bengali film 'Mahanagar' in 1963. The actor began living her dream from there. In the year 1971, the actress (Jaya Bachchan Debut Film) made her Bollywood debut with the film Guddi. After that, she had a string of popular films, including 'Mili', 'Chupke-Chupke', and 'Zanjeer'.