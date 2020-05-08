Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Pic Of Jr Bachchan Is A Flashback Friday Treat; Check Inside

Whether it is pictures of his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan is often seen sharing some adorable throwback posts on Instagram. Recently, an unseen childhood picture of Jr. Bachchan has surfaced the internet sending fans into a frenzy.

The adorable childhood picture of Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan was shared by one of his fans. In this unseen picture, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen lying down in the pram. While on the other hand, Shweta Bachchan can be seen standing beside the pram holding her teddy bear. This adorable picture is too cute to miss. Check out the picture below.

Abhishek Bachchan is often seen indulging in some social media banter with the co-stars and friends from the industry. As he goes on to comment on funny things on their post leaving fans in splits. The actor is currently spending his time at home with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

During the lockdown, the actor has been taking fans down the memory lane as she is also often seen sharing throwback pictures. The actor recently shared a major throwback video from 1981 where he and his sister had attended their father, Amitabh Bachchan’s concert. He also penned a long yet adorable message thinking about his childhood days.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan introduces his kids to his fans and asks them to say ‘hi’ to the crowd. Abhishek and Shweta in their cute little voices feeling all shy said ‘hi’ to the audience. Check out the video below.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. The film was helmed by Anurag Kashyap and also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a love triangle between a young spirited woman, her outgoing partner, and her fiancé who is a complete husband-material. The film received mixed reactions from fans and moviegoers.

Abhishek Bachchan has many films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The film has reportedly completed its shooting and is in its post-production stage. The actor is expected to hit the silver screens this year. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Arrest, Rang Birangi, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

