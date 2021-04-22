Abhishek Bachchan Admits Having A 'crush' On Wife Aishwarya Years Before Tying The Knot

Ahead of his 14th wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled his first meeting with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Switzerland. The actor also admitted that it was difficult to not 'crush on' Aishwarya Rai before they were married and had worked together on several films. Interestingly, the actor gave a peek into his love story with his wife Aishwarya in popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's first meeting:

Interestingly, the YouTuber asked the Ludo actor to give a peek into his love story and how he has managed his marriage life for the past ten years. In response, Bachchan stated that his first meeting with Aishwarya was "social". He added that the first time he met Aishwarya was in Switzerland where he was doing a recce for one of his father’s films, titled Mrityudata, and Aishwarya was shooting with Bobby Deol for their debut film. Abhishek added that he was a production boy, back then.

The Guru actor continued, "And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time when they were shooting when I met Aishwarya".

As the conversation moved ahead, the Dhoom actor further added that the second movie he shot for, titled Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, featured Aishwarya and that they worked together several times. He asserted that during the shooting of those projects, they had developed a good friendship before deciding to get married. Asked if he 'crushed on' her during this time, Abhishek said, "Who doesn't crush on her? I mean, come on, come on".

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have worked together in films such as Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raaj, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, and many others. The couple tied the knot in April 2007. They also have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Interestingly, Abhishek, who is currently shooting for a project in Lucknow, virtually joined wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya through a video call, shared by the Devdas actor.