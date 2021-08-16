Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya & Aaradhya Put On Dancing Shoes, Dazzle At Family Wedding

It was a grand wedding held in Bengaluru recently, and the guests who made it grander were the Bachchans. The occasion was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin's marriage and the visuals were heartwarming. The actor, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya joined the celebrations by participating in the rituals and even performing.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's moments at family wedding

In a teaser of the wedding, the trio was seen having a delightful time together, as they came out dressed in shimmery outfits. In glimpses, one could see Abhishek cheering on during the performances and Aishwarya hugging Aaradhya excitedly and dancing. The highlighting was the trio coming up on the stage and performing the hook step of Abhishek's song Desi Girl.

Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai was also present at the occasion and her late father Krishnaraj Raj's photo too was put up at the venue.

Aaradhya and Aishwarya was even seen participating in the rituals. In a heartwarming moment during the 'vidai' ceremony, where emotions ran high over the bride leaving her parents' home for a new family, the little one had a sweet interruption. She told the bride, "Don't cry, I'm there na!".

Aishwarya's Instagram handle is filled with moments involving her family members. Be it marking occasions like birthdays and anniversaries or events like New Year and Diwali, the gatherings are a visual treat. One such occasion was the former Miss World's mother's 70th birthday celebrated a few days ago.

Abhishek-Aishwarya on the professional front

Aishwarya is set to return to the big screen again after a while. She is reuniting with her mentor Mani Ratnam on Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is set to an ambitious multistarrer period action film.

Sharing a teaser poster of the first installment, she had recently written, "The Golden Era comes to Life✨Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 🌟PS1💝".

Her last film was Fanney Khan that hit the screens in 2018.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is working on multiple films at the moment. This includes Bob Biswas and Dasvi. It is being reported that he has recently signed remakes of South ventures like Otha Seruppu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.