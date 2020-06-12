Abhishek Bachchan And Goldie Behl Were Thrown Off The Sets Of 'Pukar' For This Reason

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared an instance where he and his best friend were asked to leave the sets of Pukar due to their mischief. The actor and his friend had conjured up some form of mischief which happened to impact the film set and the props which were to be used. Hence the two boys were promptly asked to leave the set and go back to their hotel rooms.

Abhishek Bachchan and Goldie Behl were thrown off the sets of 'Pukar'

Sharing a post on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan wrote a long note of how he and Goldie Behl almost got into serious trouble for their mischief. The actor recalled the time when his dad Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the film Pukar which was directed by Goldie Behl’s father Ramesh Behl. The two boys grew closer as friends during this time and thus used to spend their time together on the sets. Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that during the climax scene shooting, he and Goldie saw some fake swords laying around and decided to play with them.

The two boys at the time did not realise but the swords they were playing with were to be used in the film as props. Goldie Behl and Abhishek Bachchan mischievously ended up breaking the two swords while they were playing. This did not go well with the people around and hence the two boys were asked to leave the film set and go back to their hotel rooms. Abhishek Bachchan recalled that he and Goldie just got a little too excited seeing swords for the first time. He added that as young boys, they were fascinated by the fake swords.

The two have remained friends through the years and 19 years later, the two artists made a film together, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. The film marked Goldie Behl's debut in Bollywood, and the movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen. The film released in 2001 and hence the post Abhishek Bachchan shared on his Instagram had “2001” written on it. Abhishek Bachchan, however, made his debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee. Since then the actor has worked in several projects and has made a name for himself in the industry.

