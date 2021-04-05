Abhishek Bachchan Answers 'one Reason' To Watch 'The Big Bull' Amid 'Scam 1992' Comparison

The comparison between The Big Bull and Scam 1992 is obvious, with both apparently based on the story of notorious stock broker Harshad Mehta. Right from netizens talking about the similarities in the look, and performances of actors to questions by journalists, the connection is hard to ignore. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan had an interesting answer on what made his film worth a watch amid the comparisions, his own presence.

Abhishek Bachchan on reason to watch The Big Bull

Recently, a netizen tweeted to Abhishek that he/she had watched Scam 1992 and asked ‘one reason’ to watch The Big Bull. , AB Jr, known for his witty answer to netizens, replied ‘I'm in it.’

The answer even impressed his Breathe co-star Saiyami Kher.

You are just very cool. Waiting to watch #TheBigBull — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 5, 2021

Recently, AB Jr had opened up on the comparisons in in an interview. He had then stated that it was not new for him to be compared, since comparions to his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had been common for him. However, he stated that Pratik Gandhi, the lead of Scam 1992 had given a ‘fantastic’ performance and wished his good luck for his future.

One of the other differences is that Scam 1992 is a web series and The Big Bull is a movie. Moreover, the character has been named Hemant Shah in the latter instead of the original Harshad Mehta in the former.

Meanwhile, The Big Bull gears up for release on April 8 on Disney+Hoststar The series has been directed by Kookie Gulati. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla and Sohum Shah.