Abhishek Bachchan Dedicates Post To Father Amitabh, Calls Him 'greatest Inspiration'

One of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry, veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has inspired many through the course of his decades-long career. From his contribution to Indian cinema to his goodwill for society, the 79-year-old actor has become an exemplary figure over the years. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, too, draws inspiration from the legendary actor and recently took to Instagram to dedicate a post to Amitabh.

Fresh off the success of his latest thriller titled Bob Biswas, the 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram on December 13 to dedicate a post to his 'greatest inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor shared a collection of snaps from Amitabh Bachchan's films that held similarities with some of the stills from his own movies. He aptly captioned the post by calling his father his 'greatest inspiration'.

"Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration. @amitabhbachchan#kasmevaade #bobbiswas #piku #Thebigbull (sic)," Abhishek wrote.

Earlier, on Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday, Abhishek had dedicated a post calling him his 'idol' and 'friend'. He wrote, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you. (sic)"

The Bob Biswas actor is known for flaunting his love for his family on his personal social media handle as his feed is partially filled with memories from his childhood and sweet notes dedicated to his daughter, niece and nephew. He had also dedicated a post for his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the spin-off to the 2012 thriller titled Bob Biswas. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film was highly appreciated by the masses who also enjoyed Abhishek's performance as the titular character. The actor is now gearing up to be seen in Dasvi and SSS-7.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)