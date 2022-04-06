Actor Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The Guru actor recently surprised his fans by sharing an intriguing trailer from his forthcoming film. Dasvi's plot revolves around CM Ganga Ram Choudhary, who is in jail and wishes to appear for the 10th board examinations.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on his views on offline vs online classes. He even shared how his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan managed online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abhishek Bachchan says 'offline classes were convenient'

Opening up over the same, Abhishek Bachchan said that he has first-hand experience. The Bol Bachchan fame further added that his daughter Aaradhya did online schooling for almost 2 years which is unbelievably convenient. He stated that Aaradhya's school has begun and it's good because he feels that children should go to school, adding, "There has to be a certain physical contact and interaction which always makes a big difference and even when you are going to a physical school". The Dhoom actor continued that technology is an important part of children's lives so there is no issue in offline education.

More about Dasvi

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film is helmed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. Dasvi is an upcoming social comedy movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie has been slated to release on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

Impact of COVID-19 on schooling

The past couple of years has been tough due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when students and teachers had no other option except for online classes. The pandemic impacted the education system with schools forced to shut down during the lockdown period, resulting in the transition of students and teachers to online teaching-learning. In India, over 250 million students were affected by school closures at the onset of lockdown. However, now offline schooling has begun and students are once again able to attend classes in schools.