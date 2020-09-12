Abhishek Bachchan Focuses On Growing COVID-19 Cases; Says 'Don't Take The Virus Lightly'

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data. Highlighting the cases per day, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan reiterated that it is important to wear a mask.

Bachchan also wrote that one shouldn't take this 'virus lightly'. For those unaware, Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive on July 11, along with father Amitabh Bachchan. The Guru actor tested negative on August 8.

96,551 !!!! 😷 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 12, 2020

95,735 !!!!!!

😷

That’s the amount of cases detected in just 1 day in India. Please be careful. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 11, 2020

😷 wear your mask, please 🙏🏽

Don’t take this virus lightly. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 11, 2020

No Carelessness Till Medicine Is Developed: PM Modi On COVID-19

Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point. He said, 'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found). Modi gave this slogan while addressing the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (Face mask and maintaining distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

India's race to COVID-19 vaccine

India has three vaccine candidates in the race to develop a potential vaccine for the deadly virus. Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate Covaxin is in phase II of human trials. Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that its trials on animals were successful and has shown efficacy on the virus. The second candidate is Ahmedabad based Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D whereas the third one is being developed by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the Oxford University vaccine and UK's Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. However, the Serum Institute has halted trials for its vaccine Covishield after a show-cause notice by Drugs Controller General of India.

NEET 2020: Check dress code, items allowed at exam centre and COVID-19 SOPs

'I am sorry, I am tired...' NEET aspirant commits suicide a day ahead of exams in Madurai

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.