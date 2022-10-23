Abhishek Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called Him Unemployed: 'I'm Sure...'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has a number of projects in his kitty. Despite his busy schedule, the actor is an avid social media user and always makes sure to interact with his fans. However, he sometimes faces trolls on social media but ensures to give away sassy replies and does not lose his cool. Recently, a social media user called the Dasvi actor "unemployed" and received a rather witty reply from him.

Abhishek Bachchan recently interacted with a social media user and penned a question if people still prefer reading newspapers. He wrote, "Do people still read newspapers??" A Twitterati replied to Bachchan's query and trolled him. The user wrote, "Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you."

Abhishek Bachchan did not lose his cool and gave a befitting reply to the troll. In his reply, the Dhoom actor reflected on how intelligence and employment are unrelated. He wrote, "Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related."

"Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent (Folded hands emoji)," the actor further added.

Fans extend their support to Abhishek Bachchan

Many fans were left impressed by Abhishek Bachchan's answer as they praised him in the comment section. A Twitterati wrote, "I admire your talent on the screen...you have given fabulous performance and did justice to any type of character you have played... Please ignore these kind of tweeters," while another penned, "I'm surprised that AB actually bothered to respond to a troll. People don't event think when they're spitting out rubbish on this platform. I don't think, as remote a thought this maybe, the conversation would have been same if both of them were speaking to each other in person."

Bachchan was last seen in the social comedy-drama Dasvi. The movie also featured Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the second season of his Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan