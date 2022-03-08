Last Updated:

'Whatever you are...' | Abhishek Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To Twitter User Who Questioned Actor's Career

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who has been picking up great content on OTT platforms recently gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who tried to troll him.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply, Abhishek Bachchan's reply to Twitter user

Image: @bachchan/Instagram


Actor Abhishek Bachchan who has been picking up great content on OTT platforms recently gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user. The actor who is known for his witty remarks and replies on social media, left fans stunned after he gave a sharp reply to a user who tried to troll him for his career.

Despite hailing from a family of great stars including father Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has always tried to create his own name in the industry with his choice in films. From shows like Bob Biswas to The Big Bull, the actor has amazed fans with his choices of scripts in the past.

Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to Twitter user

Recently, a Twitter user tried to troll the actor by sharing a meme featuring Abhishek as he speaks to a director about casting him in films. The meme, based on a still featuring Sanjay Mishra on a phone call in his 2018 movie Kaamyaab, showed Abhishek's face pasted over the actor's. The attached text read, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for the movie. You are not making a fool of me right?”

READ | R Balki's 'Ghoomer' starring Abhishek Bachchan to be inspired by Olympic gold medallist

In response, Abhishek wrote with sarcasm, "Hey man! Loved your bio 'Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE' So true too…. You truly are!!! (sic)"

READ | When Priyanka Chopra revealed she took Abhishek Bachchan's phone and texted Rani Mukerji

Soon after the actor's reply, the user wrote, "Thanku sir but itna velle ho kya? (Thank you sir, but are you so free in life?)." The fans of the actor backed his reply and commented below the post while praising his acting skills. One user wrote, "Other than giving some extra-ordinary performances on screen, @juniorbachchan is a very successful businessman as well. Why make fun of someone??"

READ | Abhishek Bachchan recalls special memories from 'Delhi 6' as film marks 13 years

Another user also lent his support to the actor and wrote, "I agree. One of the best actors in Bollywood. Love you, Abhishek Bachchan." A third user commented, "Another low-life troll gets his 2 secs of fame. Believe in Karma dude, these things come back. Why try to insult someone when that person has never harmed you in anyway?"

READ | Women's Cricket World Cup: Abhishek Bachchan hails team India for victory against Pakistan

Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Earlier on Sunday, March 6, Abhishek Bachcha, lauded the Indian Women's Cricket Team as they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in both countries' first game of the tournament. He wrote, "Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses". 

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup kickstarted with full force, with team India claiming victory in its first-ever match against Pakistan on March 6. The Indian side registered a 107-run victory over Pakistan.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Twitter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
First Published:
COMMENT