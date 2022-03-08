Actor Abhishek Bachchan who has been picking up great content on OTT platforms recently gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user. The actor who is known for his witty remarks and replies on social media, left fans stunned after he gave a sharp reply to a user who tried to troll him for his career.

Despite hailing from a family of great stars including father Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has always tried to create his own name in the industry with his choice in films. From shows like Bob Biswas to The Big Bull, the actor has amazed fans with his choices of scripts in the past.

Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to Twitter user

Recently, a Twitter user tried to troll the actor by sharing a meme featuring Abhishek as he speaks to a director about casting him in films. The meme, based on a still featuring Sanjay Mishra on a phone call in his 2018 movie Kaamyaab, showed Abhishek's face pasted over the actor's. The attached text read, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for the movie. You are not making a fool of me right?”

In response, Abhishek wrote with sarcasm, "Hey man! Loved your bio 'Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE' So true too…. You truly are!!! (sic)"

Hey man! Loved your bio “ Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE”

So true too…. You truly are!!! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 7, 2022

Soon after the actor's reply, the user wrote, "Thanku sir but itna velle ho kya? (Thank you sir, but are you so free in life?)." The fans of the actor backed his reply and commented below the post while praising his acting skills. One user wrote, "Other than giving some extra-ordinary performances on screen, @juniorbachchan is a very successful businessman as well. Why make fun of someone??"

Another user also lent his support to the actor and wrote, "I agree. One of the best actors in Bollywood. Love you, Abhishek Bachchan." A third user commented, "Another low-life troll gets his 2 secs of fame. Believe in Karma dude, these things come back. Why try to insult someone when that person has never harmed you in anyway?"

You are very matured and big hearted.Never lose these qualities. Dont forget the 5 good performances challenge.Bob Biswas done.4 to go — CA Varun Mehra (@varunmehra) March 7, 2022

Why to give attention to people like him. We all know how good as an actor you are😊 — Sonal (@Sonal00342814) March 7, 2022

I agree. One of the best actor in Bollywood. Love you Abhishek Bachchan ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Rajkumar (@MAHESHS65202507) March 7, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Earlier on Sunday, March 6, Abhishek Bachcha, lauded the Indian Women's Cricket Team as they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in both countries' first game of the tournament. He wrote, "Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses".

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup kickstarted with full force, with team India claiming victory in its first-ever match against Pakistan on March 6. The Indian side registered a 107-run victory over Pakistan.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)