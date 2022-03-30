Actor Abhishek Bachchan who has been lately impressing fans with his unconventional role is gearing up for the release of the next social comedy film Dasvi. The actor who shot the film extensively in Agra with the inmates of the jail recently, treated all with the special screening of the move. Just ahead of the release, the actor along with co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam travelled to Agra and watched the film with jail inmates.

The film which is directed by Tushar Jalota will feature Bachchan stepping into the shoes of Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while, he is in jail. As the release of the film inches closer, the maker decided to plan a special screening for the jail inmates.

Dasvi makers organise sepecial screening for Agra Central jail inmates

The Dhoom actor took to Instagram and shared a video that was primarily recorded a year back when the team was shooting at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts. In the video, Abhishek promised the convicts that once the film is complete; they would surely travel to Agra and watch the movie with all.

And hence, the actor seems to have fulfilled his promise after he travelled to the city once again with Nimrat and Yami as they sat down for the screening with 2,000 jail inmates. The video further showed how the team had set up a huge stage and prepared for a screening on the ground.

Abhishek reminisced on many memorable moments, excitedly showing some members of the media where he shot the ‘Macha Macha’ song and other important scenes. While captioning the video, the actor wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfill a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi was held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.” The film is all set to premiere on April 7 on Netflix. Dasvi is helmed by Tushar Jalota, while Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Layzell have penned it.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan