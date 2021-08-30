Abhishek Bachchan Is Set To Start 'Pro Kabaddi Season 8' Auction With Hand In Cast

There is no stopping Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan from his professional commitments, not even his injured hand. Bachchan, who recently fractured his right hand, has numerous things on his plate. Being the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League, the actor dropped a picture of himself and announced that he will be resuming work now. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan resumes work even with injured hand

In the picture, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting his Pro Kabaddi League's team Jaipur Pink Panthers' jacket. Adhering to the COVID-19 precautions, Bachchan wore a mask as he posed for the camera confidently while his right hand casted. Sharing the picture, Abhishek wrote, "All set to start the Pro Kabbadi Season 8 auction."

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, his family members, friends from the entertainment industry and fans and followers cheered for the actor. His sister and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "All the best G," while his brother-in-law Kunal Kapoor commented: "All the best." Bachchan's niece and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda dropped raising hands emoticons. Fans also dropped the praising hands' emoticon, while a few other penned motivating comments.

Several days ago, the Guru star had revealed that he has suffered a hand injury with an Instagram post. He penned a long caption that reads, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So, a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bachchan will next be seen in a film that is based on Bob Biswas. He was recently seen in The Big Bull, Anurag Basu's Netflix drama Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows, marking his digital debut. The star will also be seen in Gulab Jamun along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also has Dasvi that also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in the pipeline

(IMAGE CREDITS: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM)