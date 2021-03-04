Abhishek Bachchan Looks Royal In New Still From 'Dasvi'; Fans Call Him 'Shehansha'

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming social comedy titled Dasvi went on floors on February 22 this yeat. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota and is being bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The music of the film will be composed by Sachin-Jigar. Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the lead in the film, gave us a glimpse of his character from the movie recently on Instagram.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a still from 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a still from the movie giving us a glimpse of his look. The picture shows the Guru actor sitting on a throne looking royal in a white kurta-pyjama set paired with a brown vest and white turban. His throne is lifted by a few men with the people gathered around him cheering him on. The actor has been shooting for the movie for the past ten days and shared the picture to celebrate the same.

Abhishek's fans were delighted to get a sneak peek into his character and have since then been gushing over the actor's look by sharing praises and compliments. One user wrote, "Shehanshaa" while another commented, "I'm curious to see you play this role." Many users left heart and fire emojis on the actor's post along including filmmaker Goldie Behl who also commented with fire emojis on his post. Read some of the comments below:

Dasvi cast

The cast of Dasvi includes Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. Abhishek had taken to his Instagram to introduce the first looks of the lead and the name of the characters that they will play in the film. Abhishek will be playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary and is sporting a rugged look in the film with a salt and pepper beard complete with gold earrings. Vicky Donor fame Yami Gautam plays the role of Jyoti Deswal who is a cop in the movie and Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Bimla Devi and judging by her avatar she seems to be playing the role of a politician in the movie. Check out the first looks of the actors of Dasvi right here:

Abhishek Bachchan's movies and upcoming projects

Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of various blockbuster movies in his career including Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Dhoom and Dostana. He was widely appreciated for his performance in the Netflix series Ludo and the Hostar series Breathe 2. The actor completed 20 years in the movie industry in 2020 with his debut film Refugee releasing 20 years ago on June 30, 2000. Abhishek will be next seen in the movie Bob Biswas which is based on the character played by Saswata Chatterjee in the Vidya Balan starter Kahaani. There have also been reports of Abhishek collaborating with John Abraham for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

