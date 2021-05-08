Abhishek Bachchan Modestly Expresses 'gratitude' After Fan Praises His Movie 'Delhi 6'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday expressed gratitude on Twitter after a fan, who seemingly watched the movie Delhi 6 for the first time, praised the actor’s brilliance and his performance in the film. Taking to Twitter, a fan by the username ‘common man’ said: “Delhi 6 had a bad timing,” referring to the year of the release for the film directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra in which the Bollywood star dons the role of an Indian American citizen who discovers his roots in the beautiful cultural oriented city of Delhi.

The fan poured in appreciation for the film saying that it should have been released at the time of the pandemic in India to boost the viewership and give the audience a better perspective into the movie. “It should have released today,” the excited fan said, adding that he watched the movie for the first time and was awe-inspired by the acting of the Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. In a gesture of thankfulness, actor Abhishek Bachchan made a welcome emoticon.

#Delhi6 had a bad timing

It should have released today@juniorbachchan is brilliant ❤️

P.S आज पहली बार देखी🙈 — आम आदमी (@commonman_says) May 8, 2021

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 8, 2021

Fundraiser efforts to combat COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had also recently taken to his Twitter handle to spread COVID-19 awareness and motivating citizens to strengthen their willpower to fight against the deadly respiratory disease. He had sent “virtual hugs” as a compassionate gesture to encourage the ailing to recover, and lately notified that he was organizing a fundraiser 'I Breathe for India foundation' and 'Give India’ to provide for the financially challenged section of the society during their fight against COVID-19. Then actor, known for his modesty, took to his Twitter to request fans to participate and contribute to his cause to collectively fight India’s health crisis.

“I am committed to helping India fight COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I Breathe for India, do you? Click on the link http://bit.ly/IBreatheForIndia The only way to make a difference is -together. #IbreatheForIndia,” Mr. Bachchan wrote.

