Abhishek Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dilip Kumar, Pens Emotional Note

Inspiring artists across various art fields and generations, legendary actor Dilip Kumar left a legacy that was and will be remembered by numerous budding artists. One such 'upcoming actor' was The Big Bull star Abhishek Bachchan, who took to his social media to pay his respects to the late superstar. Although an opportunity to work with the late actor slipped through the junior Bachchan's hands in his early acting days, he recalled being inspired by his films for many years.

Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to Dilip Kumar

After attending Kumar Sahab's funeral in Mumbai with his father Abhishek Bachchan, the actor finally came forward to pay his respects to the late actor publicly. Taking to his Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture of him with Dilip Kumar with a lengthy caption dedicated to Kumar Sahab. He revealed in the caption that his debut was supposed to be with Dilip Kumar in the movie titled Aakhri Mughal where the latter was set to play Abhishek's father.

Recalling his father's wise words during his debut days, Abhishek wrote, "I clearly remember my father telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol. And here I was given that opportunity in my debut film". The 45-year-old actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had advised him to learn and observe the 'master at work'. Excited about his debut movie, the actor continued, "A film in which I get to work with my idol’s idol!! How lucky was I?". However, the movie was shelved as the actor expressed his disappointment for not sharing the screen with Dilip Kumar in his career.

He continued stating, "Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip Sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent and love. Rest in peace". Concluding his post, Abhishek paid his condolences to Kumar Sahab's wife Saira Banu and his family.

Netizens' reaction to Abhishek Bachchan's tribute

Sister Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart under the post while celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented a praying hands emoji. Fans appreciated the actor's warm tribute to the late superstar and thanked him for sharing the personal note. The comment section was flooded with fans paying their respects to Dilip Kumar.

