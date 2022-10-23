Abhishek Bachchan, Prithviraj & More Hail Team India & Kohli; 'thanks For Diwali Gift'

The Indian cricket team registered an iconic victory over Pakistan in the latest T20 World Cup match, which took place in Australia. Team India chased the target of 160 runs against Pakistan on the final ball.

In this thrilling encounter between two of the greatest rivals, Virat Kohli became the man of the match after scoring 82 runs off just 53 balls. While the entire country is hailing Team India, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and more lauded the team's incredible performance and thanked Virat Kohli for the "Diwali gift."

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a cricket lover, sent his best wishes to Team India ahead of their match against Pakistan. Soon after India won over one of its biggest cricket rivals, Abhishek Bachchan could not help but cheer for the country. He also hailed Virat Kolhi by calling him "King Kohli" and shared a cryptic video referring to him as the "father" of the game.

King Kohli!!!

That’s the tweet. 💙 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 23, 2022

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran also lauded Virat Kohli for his outstanding performance. The Lucifer actor did not write much but called Kohli "The KING" on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Team India's win, Vicky Kaushal lauds Kohli

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction to India's win over Pakistan. In the clip, the actor could be seen jumping on the couch as he celebrated with his pet dog. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "INDIA INDIA INDIA. Unbelievable india wins happy Diwali. Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches."

Vicky Kaushal shared a video of Team India's winning moment on Instagram. In the caption, the Sardar Udham actor wrote, "Even the Gods wanted a game like this!” What a beauty of a knock by the absolute KING. @virat.kohli Grit. Composure. Belief." "Thank you for the Diwali gift TeamIndia @indiancricketteam," he added.

Shahid Kapoor posted a still of Kohli from the match and wrote, "@virat.kohli you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic." Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan also applauded Kohli and called him the "G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)."

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi/@virat.kohli/@bachchan