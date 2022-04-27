Abhishek Bachchan Questions 'pan-India' Term Amid RRR, KGF 2 Success; 'Don't Believe It'

The films from South have made headlines for its grand success for the past few months. Starting with Pushpa: The Rise, films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have created a storm a the box office. While Bollywood films are generally associated with the Hindi-speaking audience, the South films are expected to cater to the respective languages of the South.

The term 'pan-India' film or 'pan-India' star has been a commonly used term in recent days where this difference between the languages has been blurred, to indicate that it was catering to people across the nation. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has been one of those termed as a 'pan-India' star, while RRR and KGF 2 have been termed as 'pan-Indian' successes as the dubbed versions helped it post a great total at the ticket windows. Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Liger has been another film to be termed 'pan-India'.

However, Abhishek Bachchan is not too pleased with the term. He stated that the Indian film industry was one unit and films in different languages could work or not.

Defending the criticism for Bollywood for remaking South films, he said that Hindi films too have been remade in South languages. The actor also stated that like South films have been doing well across India of late, Hindi films too have succeeded in the South regions.

Abhishek Bachchan unhappy over 'pan-India' term being used

Abhishek, in an interview with Indian Express, stated that he did not understand the term 'pan-India' and asked what it meant. He stressed that India was a 'large cinema-going population', who loved their films and did not bother about which language it was being made. The Dhoom star said that they were a part of the 'same Indian film industry' and catered to the 'same audience'.

When asked about the success of South films as compared to Bollywood in recent months, AB Jr pointed out that Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi also did well amid the success of RRR and KGF 2.

The actor said that South films doing well across the nation was not new, in the same way as Hindi films have done well in the South states over the years.

On Bollywood remaking South films, the 46-year-old said that there was always an exchange of content across the languages, and that it was a 'choice.'

Abhishek Bachchan on the professional front

Abhishek recently made headlines with the release of his movie Dasvi. He played the role of a politician who studies for class 10 exam in prison. The film released on Netflix and earned appreciation from numerous netizens.