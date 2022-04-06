Abhishek Bachchan has always been close to his family, whether it is his parents, legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, or his sister Shweta Bachchan. He often shares pictures with his family on social media and pens how special they are to him. His family also never fails to cheer for him and send him their best wishes. While the actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Dasvi, he recently opened up about his bond with his father and grandparents and mentioned the things he has learned from them.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about his grandfather, a legendary poet, and writer, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In his respectful reply, the Bob Biswas star said, "Woh generation kisi aur mitti se bani this." He mentioned how poets are highly enlightened and he was fortunate enough to have been around such people and learn from them. He further asserted how he considers himself to be lucky as he had the privilege to enjoy the wisdom of all his four grandparents. He said, "I was very, very lucky to have all four of my grandparents and I got to enjoy them and their wisdom and their love for a very, very long time."

Further, in the chat, Abhishek Bachchan added that he inherited his passion for writing from the families of both his parents, While his maternal grandfather was a reputed journalist, his paternal grandmother was a homemaker but was an active member of Delhi's theatre circuit. He also mentioned his father, Amitabh Bachchan, got his love for acting from his grandmother.

Dasvi release date

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to give life to a new character via his upcoming film Dasvi. The actor will portray the role of a corrupt politician who goes to jail for his foul practices. Inside the prison, he wishes to pass his 10th standard examination and works hard to achieve the goal. The film also stars Yami Gautam playing the role of a fierce police officer and Nimrat Kaur portraying Bachchan's wife. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota and will be released on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022.

