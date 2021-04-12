Abhishek Bachchan Replies To Netizen Who Called 'The Big Bull' A 'disappointment'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is known for his witty remarks and sarcastic comments on social media recently replied to a fan who was quite disappointed with his acting in the latest film The Big Bull. The fan further mentioned that the actor has let down many with his acting in the film. Abhishek who is often seen responding to critical views and negative tweets graciously thanked the fan for sparing some time to watch his film and also promised to work even harder in his upcoming films.

Abhishek Bachchan replies to critic

The Twitter user described The Big Bull as a 'disappointment' and wrote that the film's script let Abhishek down in the eyes of his fans. He wrote, "What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here ... when will these writers come up with more scripts that’d showcase his true potential?" Abhishek was quick enough to respond to the negative message and wrote, "Will work harder. Thank you for watching." On receiving such words from the actor, the fan was quick enough to praise the actor’s earlier work like Sarkar, Yuva, Guru where he simply slew on the silver screen with his craft.

What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here ... when will these writers come up with more scripts that’d showcase his true potential? — Sambit Kumar Mallik (@sambitmallik) April 11, 2021

Will work harder. Thank you for watching. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 11, 2021

"No AB, I watch everything u do. And I know this for sure... what u can do, very few can. Who else could have portrayed Sarkar, Yuva, Guru (just to name a few) the way u did? But some scripts are letting u down. Will eagerly wait for the next one like always, the fan tweeted. The actor thanked the fan for liking his work all the years.

No AB, I watch everything u do. And I know this for sure... what u can do, very few can. Who else could have portrayed Sarkar, Yuva, Guru (just to name a few) the way u did? But some scripts are letting u down. Will eagerly wait for the next one like always. — Sambit Kumar Mallik (@sambitmallik) April 11, 2021

Thank you ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 11, 2021

Earlier, a Twitter user posted that he recently watched The Big Bull and scorned that Abhishek Bachchan 'did disappoint with his 3rd rate so-called acting in a poorly scripted & badly film.' He further hailed Pratik Gandhi and his starrer Scam 1992 as ' superior.' Abhishek gave a befitting reply to the netizens and wrote, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film." The netizens who were quite unhappy with the reply of the actor, in another thread called his gesture 'bullying & trolling.' The netizen had claimed that the actor could not even take criticism from a viewer. He also mentioned that people might think his reply as 'humble, cool' but it isn't.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati shows Abhishek plays Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the run-up to the film's release, Abhishek received questions from fans about how it would hold up against the last year's streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Abhishek insisted that the film's approach to the story was vastly different.

(Image credit: Facebook/ Instagram)