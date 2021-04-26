Abhishek Bachchan Responds To A Netizen Who Asked Him To Send More Than Virtual Hug

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, celebrities are using social media to help people in need. Recently, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is known for his quirky replies on social media, responded to a user who asked him to do more than sending a virtual hug. Read what happened between the actor and the netizen.

Abhishek Bachchan responds to a netizen who asked him to do more than virtual hugs

ðŸ¤—



Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all.

RT and spread the love.

In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

It all started when Abhishek Bachchan shared the above-mentioned tweet on Sunday. One of the users replied and asked the actor to do more than a virtual hug. He even added that people are dying and that hugs are not enough. Check out the tweet.

Wish you did more than just sending hugs!



People are dying without oxygen & beds.



Hugs are just not enough, Sir. https://t.co/CitTxvTeml — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 25, 2021

The actor then replied to the Twitter user and said, "I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help." Read what he wrote.

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. ðŸ¤— — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan has been actively asking his fans to follow the protocol and wear a mask. Earlier, he took to his Instagram to share a selfie where he is seen wearing a mask with his sunglasses. In the caption, he requested everyone to wear them and said that if it is not for you, then they should think about your family. It reads, "Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!!

If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends, and loved ones. #maskup #maskon". Check out Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post below.

Abhishek Bachchan on work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie The Big Bull which was released on April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was based on the story of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes in the late '80s to early '90s. The film also featured Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The movie received a mixed response from the audience. On the other hand, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film, Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Promo Image Source: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram