Abhishek Bachchan Resumes Shoot After Quick Surgery, Says 'The Show Must Go On'

After reports of Abhishek Bachchan getting injured while shooting for a film surfaced on the internet, the Bollywood actor took to social media to confirm his injury. Bachchan thanked all his fans for their well-wishes and informed them that he was fine and had resumed shooting in Chennai. Besides his fans, many artists from the Bollywood industry shared their love and well wishes on Bachchan's social media post.

Abhishek Bachchan resumes Chennai shoot after surgery

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen sitting on a chair, sporting a blue hoodie with a pair of jeans and white shoes. In the picture, he wears a black mask and his right hand is plastered.

In the caption, the actor wrote about the accident that occurred during a shooting in Chennai. He said that he had to visit Mumbai for surgery before flying back to Chennai to resume shooting. Bachchan thanked all his fans and well-wishers for sending get-well-soon messages to him. He stated, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages. (sic)”

Many fans commented on Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post and wished him for a speedy recovery, while others expressed shock to see his fractured hand. A fan asked him how it happened, while another motivated him to get well soon.

Numerous celebrities also dropped in lovely messages for the actor and poured heart emojis in the comments. Abhishek Bachchan’s sister, Shweta wrote, "Best patient ever" and the actor’s co-star from Ludo, Inayat Verma wrote "@bachchan bhaiya.... Get well soon..... You are super strong." Some of the other celebrities who commented on the post were Marzi Pestonji, Navya Nanda, Caesar Gonsalves, Anand Ahuja, Sikandar Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, and Genelia D’Souza. Take a look at some of the reactions to Abhishek Bachchan’s latest Instagram post.