Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Keeps A Scrapbook Of Bad Reviews, Criticisms As Inspiration

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has had his fair share of ups and downs in the industry. While the actor has been a part of several blockbuster movies, some of his films also struggled at the box office. However, this does not stop the actor from making more movies, as the criticism he receives inspires him even more.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Bachchan was asked how he deals with criticism surrounding his movies. In his answer, the Dasvi star said that he keeps a scrapbook of bad reviews and criticisms as inspiration. The actor revealed that he used to put the reviews up on his bathroom mirror, but when it got fully covered, he began maintaining a scrapbook.

During the chat, the actor was asked whose opinion matters to him most, to which he said, "I think you should pick everything because everybody’s opinion counts, and everybody is your audience."

Abhishek Bachchan further credited his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for advising him to keep a record of bad reviews. The actor revealed that Big B advised him to read the reviews every day and then prove them wrong with his performance. The Dhoom star added, "I took it a step further and made it like they are telling me to improve myself so let me read every morning on how to improve myself and actively work on that."

Abhishek Bachchan's piece of advice for actors

In an interview with PTI, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that it is the versatility that actors should aim for. He added that an actor should be versatile to stay employed. He said, "It is important to be more versatile today than five to ten years ago. As an actor, if you want to be employed and remain employed, you have to be versatile, so that the makers have the confidence that no matter what we give them they will be able to pull it off. With versatility, you have to be successful as well because if you are not good at it, you are not going to get your next job." The actor himself has worked in various genres throughout his career, including thriller, action, romance, drama, and comedy.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan