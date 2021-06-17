Abhishek Bachchan Reveals What He Wishes To Do With Family After The Pandemic Is Over

The ongoing pandemic has stopped all outdoor activities worldwide. With hopes that the pandemic will be over soon, and that life can be back to normal, one can dream about the things to do once again outdoors. Actor Abhishek Bachhan is the co-owner of the football team Chennaiyin FC at the Indian Super League (ISL). In his recent chat for the segment Pit Stop with Bad Road Buddies on his team's YouTube channel, Abhishek spoke about his plans with his family after the pandemic ends. He also mentioned a common thing that he and his family loves.

Abhishek Bachchan's future plans with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter

In his chat with Suhail Chandok and the team of Bad Road Buddies, Abhishek Bachchan got candid about how he plans to spend the time with his family after the pandemic ends. One can find his plans absolutely relatable. One thing that the people are largely missing, is going out with friends and family and going on long drives. Abhishek's plans with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya ring a similar bell. In the chat, he mentioned that he and his wife both love long drives. Once the pandemic is over, he would like to take his wife and his daughter on a nice long road trip. In addition to expressing his future plans, he also recalled some of his memories from his time in Switzerland and one of the many road trips from the past.

Last year, Abhishek and Aishwarya had tested positive for COVID-19. Post recovery the family spent time together at home. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull where he played the role of Heman Shah, inspired by Harshad Mehta, a person infamous for the financial stock scam in the 90s. He will be next seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur and in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly be seen in a dual role as the antagonist Nandhini and her mother in Mani Ratnam's two-part magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

