Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Yet To See 'The Big Bull'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film released on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek Bachchan has revealed when his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will watch the film.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya watching his films

Abhishek has said that Aishwarya does not like to watch his films before they release. He further said that she always watches his movies after they have released. However, she is yet to watch his recently released film The Big Bull.

This film is directed and written by Kookie Gulati. The plot of the film is inspired by the financial scam committed by Harshad Mehta in the year 1992. The cast of the movie includes Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Abhishek Bachchan's latest news

The Guru star is known for his quick and witty replies that he gives back to his trolls on social media. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a netizen who commented on his acting. The netizen tagged Abhishek Bachchan and wrote that he ''doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so-called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull”. They further tagged Pratik Gandhi who starred in the popular web series Scam 1992 and wrote that Gandhi and the series ‘are far superior by miles’. Abhishek took note of this and replied, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film”.

As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles.@ajaydevgn @DisneyplusHSVIP — à¤¡à¥‰. à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¥à¤°à¤® à¤œà¥‹à¤¶à¥€ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sushanthjoshi) April 8, 2021

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

The Big Bull has been compared to Scam 1992 several times before. Prior to this, another Twitter user compared The Big Bull and Scam 1992 and wrote, “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again”. To this, Abhishek gave a witty reply by saying, “I’m in it”, followed by a laughing emoji.

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021

I’m in it. ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤£ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

The Big Bull review

The movie has divided netizens into two teams; one who compared it to Scam 1992 and criticised Abhishek's performance; and the other who deemed the comparison as ‘unfair’. Viewers took to Twitter to share their reviews and opinions about the film. Many also appreciated Abhishek’s performance in the film and defended him against criticism. See their tweets and reviews below:

Better To Watch Scam 1992 Again than Wasting Time On ItðŸ™‚

Not Too Bad But Not Even Worth Watch! if the Excuse Is Thats A Web Series And This Is a Movie The Answer Is To Watch “Wolf Of The Wallstreet” you’ll Get Your answer!!#TheBigBullReview #harshadmehta pic.twitter.com/9DPeiTjBOq — Madhav Sakhuja (@SakhujaMadhav) April 8, 2021

Review - #TheBigBull

Rating - 1*/5 â­ï¸



The Big Bull fails to impress, falls flat, forget about comparing not even 10% of SCAM 1992...poor direction,slow narration,dull dialogues terrible BGM adds more pain in the film,a COMPLETE FLOP SHOW ðŸ‘Ž #TheBigBullReview #AbhishekBachchan — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 8, 2021

#TheBigBullReview despite certain shortcomings I loved the movie...as usual @juniorbachchan was at his best..other than the plot, it was #hemantshah who kept me glued till the end.... keep up the good work sire... — nishant4in (@nishantnair6) April 8, 2021

I still remember the extraordinary performance delivered by @juniorbachchan in Guru.I used to bet that this will always be his best work ever.But, I was wrong.



A must watch! #TheBigBullReview



Don't compare it, Just appreciate it.#TheBigBull #BigBull @DisneyplusHSP @ajaydevgn — Gopal kothari (@thegopalkothari) April 8, 2021

Image courtesy- @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Instagram