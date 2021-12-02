Abhishek Bachchan Says Daugther Aaradhya Is 'off-limits' When It Comes To Trolling

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Bob Biswas said that he could handle trolls and comments about himself but he draws a line when it comes to his daughter Aaradhya.

The actor in a recent media interaction said that he would not tolerate any comments on his daughter and that his family was off-limits.

Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply for trolls targeting his daughter

While promoting his upcoming film Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about his reaction when the trolls and haters targeted his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor told Bollywood Life, that it was completely unacceptable and it was something that he would not tolerate. He added that the comments based on him were fine since he was a public figure but his daughter was out of bounds and if they had anything to say they should come and say it to his face.

Abhishek continued and said that if the audiences found some fault with his acting, then it was his duty as an actor to improve but jokes targeted at his family was off-limits. He also joked that he agreed with trolls who claimed that he wouldn't be getting movies or be part of this industry if it weren't for his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's upcoming thriller movie Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 thriller movie Kahaani. The trailer for Bob Biswas' film portrays Abhishek's character, who is a cold serial killer, leading a double life and claiming to have memory loss.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek ahead of Bob Biswas release, recites a poem

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, December 2, and uploaded a 3-minute clip, dedicated to his son Abhishek's upcoming release. The veteran actor recited a poem that narrated the inner turmoil of Bob Biswas. As she shared the video he praised his don and called hi, his 'pride'. His caption in Hindi loosely translates to "My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will establish their legacy - Harivansh Rai Bachchan.....My pride, my son, my inheritor Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja."

Image: Instagram/@bachchan