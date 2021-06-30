Abhishek Bachchan Schools Fans On How To Use Social Media With A Hilarious Meme Of Himself

Social media in today’s time is one of the most powerful tools in existence and has the capacity to influence a lot of people. On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a meme, to raise awareness on the correct use of social media. Fans and followers of the Dostana actor praised his post and supported his views of his using social media to spread love, positivity, and knowledge.

Abhishek Bachchan’s meme on World Social Media day

Dhoom star Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle earlier today and shared a meme, in order to spread awareness about using social media in the right way. The actor took inspiration from Drake’s popular meme template with his pictures and urged his fans and followers to use the powerful tool to spread happiness, knowledge, information, and love rather than fake news and negativity. His caption along with the post read, “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility!”

Netizens react to Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post

Abhishek Bachchan has a following of more than 7 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 111k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Celebrities like Suneil Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani among others dropped the thumbs-up emoji on his post and agreed to the meme completely. While one of his followers commented saying, "Well said👏🏻👏🏻 @bachchan", another one wrote, "Yahh you're absolutely right 💯".

Abhishek Bachchan's works

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie The Big Bull which was released on April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was based on the story of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes in the late '80s to early '90s. The film also featured Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla among others. The movie received a mixed response from the audience. On the other hand, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film, Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be next seen in Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of Kahaani.

Image - Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

