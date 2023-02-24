Abhishek Bachchan Settles 'best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit' Debate With His Witty Response

A Twitter debate has been raging ever since a Ranbir Kapoor fan claimed that the Brahmastra actor was the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. Many fans of Hrithik Roshan did not like this and ever since, the discussion has blown into a full-on memefest. Abhishek Bachchan seems to have now won the who is the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' with his hilarious reply to a Twitter user.

'Was there ever even a debate on this?': Abhishek Bachchan on viral Twitter trend

A social media user shared a video clip from the 2012 film Bol Bachchan in which Abhishek Bachchan was seen dancing. He grooved in a funny manner to songs such as Ooh La La, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Mere Dholna. Along with Abhishek's video from the Bollywood film, the user wrote, "He's the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit in my book idc idc (I don't care)."

The Dhoom actor is known for his wit on social media. Reacting to the netizens on the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' trend, Abhishek said, "Was there ever even a debate on this?" He also added laughing emojis to his response.

Was there ever even a debate on this???? 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 24, 2023

More about the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' trend

A fan's recent 'Ranbir Kapoor is best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' claim has divided Twitter. The actor has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The dance numbers Show Me The Thumka and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar have been getting a lot of attention on social media and Ranbir's dance moves are being praised.

A fan recently shared a clip Show Me The Thumka song and claimed that Ranbir was the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. While some agreed, many named Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan among others.