Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Cute Video Montage On Sister Shweta Bachchan's Birthday; See

As Shweta Bachchan turned a year older today, March 17, her brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan trod down memory lane and shared a video montage encapsulating their childhood moments. The clip commenced with their toddler days as they shed smiles for the camera, further transitioning to the siblings' recent glimpses.

Wishing his elder sister, the Guru actor wrote 'Happy birthday Shwetdi'. Apart from Abhishek, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a couple of throwback pictures alongside the birthday girl, while Sonali Bendre also shared a throwback picture with Shweta as she wished the 'incredible woman'.

Abhishek Bachchan shares video montage to mark sister Shweta Bachchan's birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 17, the Bob Biswas actor shared the adorable video, which began with a couple of glimpses from the duo's toddler and young adult days and panned to stills from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations as well as from a recent outing. In the caption, he mentioned," Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!" Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the post and dropped wishes for Shweta. The birthday girl herself responded to the sweet gesture and wrote, "Love you G this is soo cute. Wish we were little again!!!". Celebrities like Bobby Deol, Parmeet Sethi and more also reacted to the post.

Apart from Abhishek, Shweta's daughter Navya also shared two pictures of the mother-daughter duo from years back and wrote, "Happy birthday". Actor Sonali Bendre too shared a glimpse of her posing alongside Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. In the caption, she quipped, "Happy birthday to this incredible woman! best wishes and lots of love".

Even Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories while wishing Shweta. Sharing a picture of the birthday girl, Kaif wrote, "Happiest Birthday To The Best Woman @shwetabachchan All The Love To You."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@BACHCHAN