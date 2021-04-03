Abhishek Bachchan Shares How 80s And 90s Were Recreated In 'The Big Bull' With BTS Video

The Big Bull is an upcoming crime drama film directed by Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull cast includes an ensemble of talented actors like Nikita Dutta, Illeana D’Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. The film follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years from 1980 to 1990. The trailer of the film which released a few weeks back received a lot of love from the viewers. Apart from the cast’s performances and the catchy storyline, viewers also appreciated the team’s efforts in recreating sets from the 80s and 90s.

Abhishek shares a BTS video from 'The Big Bull'

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of his team recreating the sets for The Big Bull, from the 80s and the 90s. He wrote in the caption, "The Big Bull: Recreation Of The Set From 80's & '90s. Teleporting ourselves to #TheBigBull ka baazaar. Enter the world of power, paisa and the old bom-bae â¤ï¸"(sic), adding the release date of the film. The video shared by Abhishek Bachchan started with the team jostling around locations to recreate sets from the 80s and 90s, to give it an authentic look, with the help of props and other things.

The director of the film Kookie Gulati, while speaking about the recreation of sets, said, "It was a huge challenge for my production designer, for my DOP for my costume designer and for everybody. Because authenticity was something that I really wanted and I was not going to compromise on that. But they all came up with different ideas to shoot it and we also had a great VFX team”.

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the team recreating sets where the film is set and he really wanted to see how the team would come up with different ideas. He added that they had to recreate sets during the time when the country went through a huge change and opened up to the west, culturally and economically. He also said, "It was wonderful to see a confluence of the Indian and the Western culture". Actor Nikita Dutta, who will be seen in a pivotal role in the film said that the film is not based on the current period, and it being a periodic film is what made her choose the film.

(Image Source: Still from the film The Big Bull)