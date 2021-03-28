Abhishek Bachchan Shares Take On Pratik Gandhi, Says 'Not Worthy To Be Compared To Him'

Since the first look of The Big Bull surfaced, netizens have been drawing comparisons to Scam 1992. The recent trailer release of the former lent further buzz to this, with both the protagonists being reportedly modelled on controversial stock broker of the ‘90s, Harshad Mehta. Amid the comparisons, Abhishek Bachchan came out in praise of the lead of the latter, Pratik Gandhi, calling his performance as ‘fantastic’.

Abhishek Bachchan on Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was asked about often being compared to his father, legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, but now he was being compared to Pratik Gandhi. The Guru star replied that he did not have any issue with comparisons. He added that he had been compared to the ‘great’ and ‘best’ Big B, so any other comparison could not faze him much.

Ab Jr stated that the performance of Pratik was ‘fantastic’ and also conveyed his best for his future projects, hoping that his junior continues to do the 'good work.' The actor also shared that with his experience of two decades, he was aware of the difficulty to get recognition, as he wished that Pratik continues to get good work.

Meanwhile, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati. It hits Disney+Hostar on April 8.