Last Updated:

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Take On Pratik Gandhi, Says 'Not Worthy To Be Compared To Him'

Abhishek Bachchan shared his take on Pratik Gandhi amid comparisons between 'The Big Bull' and 'Scam 1992'. He stated, 'Not worthy to be compared to him'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Instagram/@Bachchan, @pratikgandhiofficial

Since the first look of The Big Bull surfaced, netizens have been drawing comparisons to Scam 1992. The recent trailer release of the former lent further buzz to this, with both the protagonists being reportedly modelled on controversial stock broker of the ‘90s, Harshad Mehta. Amid the comparisons, Abhishek Bachchan came out in praise of the lead of the latter, Pratik Gandhi, calling his performance as ‘fantastic’. 

READ | 'The Big Bull' trailer released now, celebrities & fans praise Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan on Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek was asked about often being compared to his father, legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, but now he was being compared to Pratik Gandhi. The Guru star replied that he did not have any issue with comparisons. He added  that he had been compared to the ‘great’ and ‘best’ Big B, so any other comparison could not faze him much.

READ | Netizens congratulate Carryminati as 'The Big Bull' trailer releases; here's why

Abhishek termed the comparison with Pratik Gandhi 'flattering.' He stated that he did not think he was not ‘worthy’ of being compared to the Scam 1992 actor.

READ | 'The Big Bull' song 'Ishq Namazaa' teaser out; Abhishek says 'love at an all-time high'

Ab Jr stated that the performance of Pratik was ‘fantastic’ and also conveyed his best for his future projects, hoping that his junior continues to do the 'good work.' The actor also shared that with his experience of two decades, he was aware of the difficulty to get recognition, as he wished that Pratik continues to get good work.

Meanwhile, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati. It hits Disney+Hostar on April 8.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT