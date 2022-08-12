Last Updated:

Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah & Other Stars Kick Off Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebrities attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Abhishek Bachchan
1/8
Instagram/@iffmelbourne

Abhishek Bachchan delivered a speech at the press launch event of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The actor thanked the organisers and left the audience in splits with his speech. 

Vaani Kapoor
2/8
Instagram/@iffmelbourne

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as attended the launch of the film festival in a stunning silver-coloured crop top and fishtail skirt. 

Sona Mohapatra
3/8
Instagram/@sonamohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra brought her fashion A-Game to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne . The singer stunned in a pink saree with a long black coat and a dramatic hairdo.

shefali shah
4/8
Twitter/@IFFMelb

Shefali Shah attended the launch ceremony of the film festival in an ethnic ensemble. TV star Rithvik Dhanjani was also present at the panel. 

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
5/8
Twitter/@IFFMelb

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, filmmakers Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar and more also graced the film festival's launch.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
6/8
Twitter/@IFFMelb

Tamannaah Bhatia and Taapsee Pannu turned heads at the event with their gorgeous outfits. While Bhatia donned a green saree, the latter arrived in a multi-coloured pantsuit.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
7/8
Twitter/@IFFMelb

Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others sat together at the launch of the film festival and discussed Indian cinema.

kabir khan, kapil dev
8/8
Twitter/@IFFMelb

After talking about films and OTT platforms, Kapil Dev and Kabir Khan paid a visit to Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Kriti Sanon steps out in style; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport & more

Kriti Sanon steps out in style; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport & more
Inside Malavika Mohanan's homely birthday bash with Kartik Aaryan, Badshah & more

Inside Malavika Mohanan's homely birthday bash with Kartik Aaryan, Badshah & more
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com