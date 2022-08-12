Quick links:
Abhishek Bachchan delivered a speech at the press launch event of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The actor thanked the organisers and left the audience in splits with his speech.
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as attended the launch of the film festival in a stunning silver-coloured crop top and fishtail skirt.
Singer Sona Mohapatra brought her fashion A-Game to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne . The singer stunned in a pink saree with a long black coat and a dramatic hairdo.
Shefali Shah attended the launch ceremony of the film festival in an ethnic ensemble. TV star Rithvik Dhanjani was also present at the panel.
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, filmmakers Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar and more also graced the film festival's launch.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Taapsee Pannu turned heads at the event with their gorgeous outfits. While Bhatia donned a green saree, the latter arrived in a multi-coloured pantsuit.
Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others sat together at the launch of the film festival and discussed Indian cinema.