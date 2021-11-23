Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Share Throwback Pics To Wish Agastya On His 21st Birthday

On Agastya Nanda's 21st birthday on Tuesday, his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Navya Naveli dug their archives to wish their little 'Aggie'. While Shweta uploaded a glimpse of the mother-son duo from their really old days, Abhishek shared a candid glimpse of his nephew donned in a traditional avatar.

Agastya's sister and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her sibling with a hilarious caption, which was all about the duo's fun banter. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh Bachchan's elder daughter, Shweta and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta wish Agastya on his 21st birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 23, the Guru actor wished his 'kind and loving' nephew and wrote," Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu’s clothes and shoes and please buy your own now!!! Love you." Take a look.

Shweta Nanda also dropped pictures from her son's childhood and teenage days, wherein the duo can be seen snuggling adorably. For the caption, she wrote, "Happy 21 son". Navya shared a glimpse from their Diwali celebration and wrote,"21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence and then leaving."

According to earlier media reports, Big B's Grandson will be making his debut alongside Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The duo was also papped outside the filmmaker's office in September this year. The movie will reportedly have an Archie Comics theme.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the crime thriller Bob Biswas, which showcases him as the eponymous contract killer. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film, which comes as a spinoff to Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller, Kahaani, will showcase the dual lives led by his character, one as a doting family fan, while another caught in the dark alleys of crime. Also starring Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora, Tina Desai, Samara Tijori and Ditipriya Roy in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on Zee5 on December 3, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHWETA BACHCHAN/ PTI)