Abhishek Bachchan Stars In The Hindi Remake Of 'Otha Seruppu'; Begins Shooting In Chennai

After his successful outing with Otha Seruppu, veteran actor-director R Parthiepan has plans to take the movie to the next level. Parthiepan has now started shooting the film’s Hindi version. The film which will be a remake of the original will have Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film’s shoot began in Chennai.

Abhishek Bachchan reprises Prathiepan's 'one-man' role

Abhishek Bachchan is set to mark a strong outing with the remake of the critically acclaimed Otha Seruppu. Parthiepan, with the project in Tamil, had proved that he is truly a multifaceted personality who experiments constantly with his films. Adding to his celebrated career, the movie Otha Seruppu landed him critical acclaimation from all over the globe. The film which saw him playing the only character in the entire film, keeping the audience riveted to the screens for the runtime, was termed to be the actor’s ‘playground’ by critics.

Earlier, many producers from other languages had tried their hands to get the remake rights of the highly acclaimed film, Otha Seruppu. Now, Parthiepan himself has started shooting the Hindi version. The film which was originally slated for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, now features Abhishek Bachchan and critics are watching the developments of the film closely. Following a rather silent inaugurator ceremony of the film, Kollywood celebrities posted congratulatory messages to both Parthiepan and Abhishek Bachchan on this cult classic remake. Meanwhile, actor-director Prathiepan is currently working on yet another experimental film Iravin Nizhal, which will be completed in a single shot.

A bit about Otha Seruppu

Otha Seruppu Size 7, known as Otha Seruppu, is a 2019 Indian Tamil-language thriller film produced, written and directed by R. Parthiepan. The film starring Parthiepan himself as the only character revolved around Masilamani, a suspect in a murder case taken into custody by cops for investigation. Throughout the movie, the audience gets to hear only the voices of everyone else other than Masilamani, whom the camera follows. The film had its background score composed by C. Sathya and the film features only one song, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The film entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person writing, directing, solo acting and producing a film. The film, with its special approach, became the thirteenth film in the world with solo acts and also the second South Indian film to feature a single actor the first being the 2001 film, The Guard. Otha Seruppu premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival on 30 August 2019 and was later released worldwide on 20 September 2019. Oththa Seruppu has won two National Awards, including Best Jury Award and Best Audiography (re-recorded final mix for Resul Pookutty).

IMAGE: PTI/ FACEBOOK

