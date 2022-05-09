Abhishek Bachchan Teases Ranbir Kapoor As He Attends Football Match Post Wedding With Alia

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan recently attended a football match for ASFC in Dubai. The trio are a part of AFSC and went to attend the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United. Abhishek Bachchan is the captain of All-Stars Football Club (ASFC), while Ranbir is the vice-captain. The Rockstar actor, who recently tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt took off from Mumbai airport to attend the match in Dubai.

The ASFC was founded by filmmaker Bunty Walia, and also has Shoojit Sircar, Dino Morea, and Aparshakti Khurrana among its members. Other players include Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Samir Kochhar.

Abhishek Bachchan teases Ranbir Kapoor

In a friendly jibe, Abhishek Bachchan teased the Barfi actor for giving more importance to football despite being married only a few weeks ago. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his team as he called it one of the most important parts of his life. Abhishek couldn't stop and said that this is so touching as Ranbir just got married.

While talking to the publication, Ranbir said, "We are really happy to be here. This also happens to be ASFC's 10th-year anniversary. This is probably the most, one of the most important thing that I have been a part of. The kind of friends I made, the kind of teammates, the brotherhood we have had."

Meanwhile, the Dasvi star interrupted in between and said, "Which is so touching considering he just got married." Soon after that, the Sanju actor laughed and nodded his head.

Alia-Ranbir wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at the former's residence, Vastu, on April 14. The couple exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family. However, because of their work commitments, both resumed work a few days after their wedding.

Kartik Aaryan joins Ranbir & Abhishek amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' promotions

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also attended the match. Ranbir and Abhishek revealed that they had to convince the Dhamaka fame to take a break from Bhool Bhulaiyaa promotions to travel to Dubai for the match. The Guru actor further stated that even Ranbir was busy filming up until a few hours before he boarded a flight to Dubai.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram/@kartiktush/Twitter)